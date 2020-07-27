Metro will distribute 500,000 masks at stations, transfer points
Plus: Montgomery County native Logic retires, drops new album; Student leader weighs in on all-virtual start
Next month, Metro will start to hand out 500,000 cloth masks it received from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the transit agency said.
It’s unclear exactly when and how they will be distributed throughout the system. WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said they’re looking to individually wrap each one for sanitary purposes. [WAMU]
Montgomery County native Logic retires, drops new album
One week after officially announcing his retirement at the age 30, Montgomery County native Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known to his fans as “Logic,” dropped his sixth and final album, “No Pressure.”
The rapper, who was raised in Gaithersburg, endured homelessness and worked multiple jobs while supporting himself. [Montgomery Community Media]
Student leader weighs in on all-virtual start
Just weeks ago, 17-year-old Nick Asante had posed next to the sign with his name on it in the Montgomery County School Board of Education parking lot.
Now, Asante, the recently elected student member of the school board, has learned that the first semester of his senior year at Richard Montgomery High School will be spent distance learning. It was a disappointment, but the news wasn’t a complete surprise. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Mostly sunny, with a high around 98 and a low around 77
