 Metro will distribute 500,000 masks at stations, transfer points
  • .2020
  • .Metro will distribute 500,000 masks at stations, transfer points

Metro will distribute 500,000 masks at stations, transfer points

Plus: Montgomery County native Logic retires, drops new album; Student leader weighs in on all-virtual start

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Metro will distribute 500,000 masks at stations, transfer points

Next month, Metro will start to hand out 500,000 cloth masks it received from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the transit agency said.

It’s unclear exactly when and how they will be distributed throughout the system. WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said they’re looking to individually wrap each one for sanitary purposes. [WAMU]

Montgomery County native Logic retires, drops new album

One week after officially announcing his retirement at the age 30, Montgomery County native Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known to his fans as “Logic,” dropped his sixth and final album, “No Pressure.”

The rapper, who was raised in Gaithersburg, endured homelessness and worked multiple jobs while supporting himself. [Montgomery Community Media]

Student leader weighs in on all-virtual start

Just weeks ago, 17-year-old Nick Asante had posed next to the sign with his name on it in the Montgomery County School Board of Education parking lot.

Now, Asante, the recently elected student member of the school board, has learned that the first semester of his senior year at Richard Montgomery High School will be spent distance learning. It was a disappointment, but the news wasn’t a complete surprise. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high around 98 and a low around 77

In case you missed it…

Body found in Potomac River is missing Virginia man

County Council criticizes Hogan for Election Day plan, calls for mail-in ballots

Gaithersburg residents voice opposition to changing street names

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County Council to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, ask MCPS to review curriculum

Rockville declares Juneteenth a city holiday
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increasing at slower rate than state

County stays under 1% in additional cases per day

Business Notes: David Blair launches entrepreneurship institute at USG

Plus: Two Montgomery County companies working on possible COVID-19 vaccine; Serena & Lily opening in Bethesda

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending