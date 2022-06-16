Metro to bring back some 7000-series trains on Thursday

Metro announced that eight 7000-series trains will return to service on Thursday. The trains will first be placed on the Green and Yellow lines.

The eight trains are about 9% of the fleet of 93 trains that were taken out of service about 240 days ago, due to a derailment on the Blue Line in October and an subsequent investigation finding that there were wheel issues with all of the 7000-series trains.

“Metro says it can manage the problem through daily inspections of the wheels with digital measuring tools, a plan the Safety Commission has signed off on,” DCist reported. “Metro testing and data analysis found that inspection every 10 days was sufficient to find any movements in the wheel.”

The transit agency has said that overall delays on the system won’t be resolved until the fall, at least. [DCist]

Abandoned bunnies found in Burtonsville

Animal control workers found a bunch of bunnies abandoned in the woods in Burtonsville Park on Tuesday night.

Residents who might want to adopt the rabbits should contact the center during normal business hours at 240-773-5900.

Beth Woolbright, interim executive director of The House Rabbit Society, said that owners should consider the responsibilities of owning a bunny before adopting one.

“They’re not cuddly toys that you can do whatever you want with,” Woolbright told WUSA9. “They are social, intelligent, sometimes goofy, sometimes silly companions. Rabbits are great for the right people. Not everybody should have a rabbit.” [WUSA9]

County honors homeless residents who died in 2021

County officials honored 60 homeless residents who died in the county last year.

They gathered in the Veterans Plaza outside the county executive building in Rockville, and nonprofit leaders took turns reading the names of the 60 people who died, along with brief biographical information about them.

A recent Point-in-Time survey published by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments showed that about 581 people are currently homeless countrywide. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures reaching 88 degrees.

