Metro emergency response puts riders and workers at risk, audit says

A new audit from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro’s emergency response puts riders, and its own employees, at risk.

But the auditor also found the agency has made some improvements. [WUSA]

Metro improves weekday Red Line service

Metro increased rail service on the Red Line beginning Tuesday.

On weekdays, Red Line trains will operate every 10 minutes instead of every 12 minutes. [WMATA]

Montgomery County creates committee on animal care

The Montgomery County Council has established a new committee to protect the well-being of animals.

The responsibilities of the advisory committee include highlighting animal rescue, controlling the animal population, and reporting the mistreatment of animals. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 67 and a low around 33

