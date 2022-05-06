MCPS spending millions on electric buses, but just 7 are on the road

MCPS is spending millions on electric buses, so why are only 7 are on the road?

Montgomery County Public Schools has 24 new electric buses. Highland Electric Fleets delivered the buses starting in December of 2021, but 7News wants to know why four months later, only seven buses are out on the road transporting students? The district’s contract with Highland shows 25 new electric buses to be delivered in 2021. The 25th bus is expected to arrive later this month. [WJLA]

Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics reports ‘best quarter’ to date

United Therapeutics Inc. opened 2022 with a big splash in the organ transplantation arena, but it’s not the only reason Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt called the first few months “the best quarter we have ever reported” for the business. The Silver Spring drugmaker reported $461.9 million in revenue for the first quarter, up 22% from $379.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. [Washington Business Journal]

Takoma Trukgarten Festival Set for June 4

Takoma Trukgarten, Takoma Park’s annual craft beer, wine, and food festival, will be held June 4 from noon to 5 p.m., according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Several breweries will be pouring craft beers and cider, including Silver Branch Brewing Co., Smoketown Brewing, Manor Hill Brewing, Streetcar 82, Peabody Heights Brewing Co, Union Brewing, and Anxo Cider, with more to be announced. The Girl & The Vine and Zinnia will also pour drinks at the event. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible, high near 65

