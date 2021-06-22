MCPS administrator who moved to Georgia will retire

A Montgomery County Public Schools administrator who moved to Georgia during the pandemic is retiring at the end of the month.

Kimberly Statham’s job was to recruit minority teachers. [Fox 5]

Mental health law named for Raskin’s late son to take effect

Nearly six months after U.S. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin lost his son to suicide, he joined Gov. Larry Hogan and state lawmakers Monday to unveil the state’s new mental health support program named in Thomas Bloom Raskin’s memory. [Washington Post]

Baron announces run for governor

Former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, a Montgomery County resident, is running for governor of Maryland.

The Democrat made his gubernatorial bid official in an announcement Monday. [WBAL]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with rain in the afternoon. The high will be around 72 and the low around 53.

In case you missed it…

Supporters, opponents of county’s proposed master plan get chance to speak

Planning board objects to proposed plan for new MCPS elementary school

After 42 years, pet center in Bethesda closing its doors