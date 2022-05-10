Maryland updates stalking law to include new technology

The Maryland General Assembly has updated the criminal definition of stalking to include electronic communications and the use of devices that can pinpoint or track your location without your consent. The changes take effect on October 1. [FOX5]

MCPS 8th grader competes in international geography competition

Evan Trask, a 13-year-old student at Kingsview Middle School will compete in July in the International Geography Bee. He knows “most” of the 193 member states in the United Nations, as well as their flags and capitals. [MCM]

Montgomery County offers free deck inspections to residents

To prepare for summer, the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services is offering free deck inspections for homeowners. They are intended to catch warning signs before a significant collapse. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

