Maryland Senate passes $4 billion overhaul of public schools
Plus: Second person charged in connection with deaths of two Northwest High School grads; Former Montgomery County football star traded to Buffalo
After hours of debate, Maryland’s Senate late Monday night passed an ambitious, expensive overhaul of the state’s public schools, after amending the bill to halt the plan if there’s an economic downturn or if it isn’t achieving academic progress.
Nearing midnight, the Senate voted 37-9 to approve the recommendations of the so-called Kirwan Commission, which proposed the $4 billion-per-year overhaul of Maryland’s public schools ― boosting teacher pay, expanding vocational training, and funding additional services for children in the poorest communities. [Baltimore Sun]
Second person charged in connection with deaths of two Montgomery grads
A teenager is facing charges in connection with the deaths of two recent graduates of Northwest High School in Germantown whose bodies were found in Virginia.
On Feb. 8, police found Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va., and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, dead. Both had gunshot wounds and were found near a car registered to Bianda that had run off the road into the median.
Virgina State Police took a 17-year-old boy into custody last Thursday and charged him with one count of obstruction of justice and one county of accessory after the fact. An 18-year-man is being held on two counts apiece of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. [WTOP]
Former Montgomery County football star traded to Buffalo
The Minnesota Vikings on Monday traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for more draft picks.
Diggs, 24, grew up in Gaithersburg and attended Good Counsel High School in Olney. He played football and ran track at the school.
Diggs was known in Minnesota for his game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch and run that sent the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game in 2018. [Minnesota Star Tribune]
Today’s weather
It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of rain. The high will be around 64 and the low around 37.
