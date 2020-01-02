Maryland opioid-related deaths decrease
Plus: Carbon monoxide leak affects hundreds in Silver Spring; first babies arrive in Montgomery County
Maryland opioid-related deaths decrease
The number of opioid-related overdose deaths decreased by about 5% through the first nine months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to a state report.
There were 66 opioid-related deaths in Montgomery County, up nine from the same period the year before. [Washington Post]
Carbon monoxide leak affects hundreds in Silver Spring
A carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Silver Spring on Monday affected about 900 people, according to authorities.
The leak was reported at about 4 p.m. at the Park Montgomery apartments. The building was evacuated. No injuries were reported. [WTOP]
First babies arrive in Montgomery County
New year’s babies were born minutes apart at two Montgomery County hospitals.
Anita Boadi and Bernard Acguah of Germantown welcomed a boy named Jayden at 2:43 a.m. on Wednesday at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.
At 3 a.m., Evelyn Maribel Cabrera Rivera and Geyson Antony Lopez Cabrera of Hyattsville welcomed their son Antony Josias Cabrera at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. [WUSA]
Today’s weather
Sunny with a high temperature of about 50 degrees.
In case you missed it …
County wrongly cites Barrel and Crow for health violation
Funds for bus tracking app in MCPS budget proposal
Montgomery County native inspires funding for state bike projects