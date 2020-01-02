 Maryland opioid-related deaths decrease
Plus: Carbon monoxide leak affects hundreds in Silver Spring; first babies arrive in Montgomery County

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning notes

The number of opioid-related overdose deaths decreased by about 5% through the first nine months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to a state report.

There were 66 opioid-related deaths in Montgomery County, up nine from the same period the year before. [Washington Post]

Carbon monoxide leak affects hundreds in Silver Spring

A carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Silver Spring on Monday affected about 900 people, according to authorities.

The leak was reported at about 4 p.m. at the Park Montgomery apartments. The building was evacuated. No injuries were reported. [WTOP]

First babies arrive in Montgomery County

New year’s babies were born minutes apart at two Montgomery County hospitals.

Anita Boadi and Bernard Acguah of Germantown welcomed a boy named Jayden at 2:43 a.m. on Wednesday at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

At 3 a.m., Evelyn Maribel Cabrera Rivera and Geyson Antony Lopez Cabrera of Hyattsville welcomed their son Antony Josias Cabrera at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. [WUSA]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high temperature of about 50 degrees.

