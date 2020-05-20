Maryland making big money with ‘porta potty’ speed cameras
Plus: Tennis players come together to help coach after stroke; Hultzen, other stranded baseball prospects find backyard of dreams
Maryland making big money with ‘porta potty’ speed cameras
Strobes of white light dance across the lanes of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County on nights when a silent guest joins the club of vehicles intertwined among the asphalt.
A lot of speeders have checked in at “Club 270” since the camera went into operation in January 2019. More than 81,000 citations have been issued since then, resulting in $3.2 million in fines being handed out.
It’s difficult to spot this particular mobile camera trap due to the fact that its obscured behind a large blue porta potty. [WUSA]
Tennis players come together to help coach after stroke
Tennis players throughout the region are coming together to help beloved local coach Steve Parker, who suffered a massive stroke last month.
“Anybody who’s played a sport has a great coach in their lives. Somewhere along the line, they’ve come across somebody whose calling it was to be a coach, and that’s Steve Parker,” said Gary Kessler, who has taken lessons from Parker at Bethesda Sport & Health and also organized a GoFundMe page on the coach’s behalf. [Fox 5]
Hultzen, other stranded baseball prospects find backyard of dreams
Danny Hultzen of Bethesda, a pitcher in the Chicago Cubs organization, was at spring training in Mesa, Ariz., on March 12 when he learned that all Major League Baseball practices and games had been paused indefinitely because of the coronavirus.
Hultzen thought of an offer from a friend, Seth Blair. “If you ever need to throw, just let me know — I’ve got everything in my backyard,” Blair had told Hultzen, referring to the 2,500 square feet behind his rental home in Scottsdale, Ariz.
As March turned to April, other major- and minor-league players in the area learned about Blair’s backyard — and the unlikeliest of training facilities was born. [New York Times]
Today’s weather
Mostly cloudy, with a high around 63 and a low around 48
In case you missed it…
MCPS food distributors ‘serving on the front line’
Swimming pools will not open Memorial Day weekend
Gaithersburg gives developer 90 more days to acquire Lakeforest Mall anchors