Maryland likely to be on hook for millions to save Purple Line project, analysts say
Plus: Black Lives Matter protest held in Gaithersburg for third weekend in a row; Trone introduces ‘Ban the Box’ legislation
When the contracting team building the Purple Line announced plans to quit mid-construction this summer, some project watchers viewed it as posturing in a three-year fight with the state of Maryland over hundreds of millions in cost overruns.
But industry analysts say financial pressures faced by the lead construction company, Texas-based Fluor, underscore the seriousness of the joint venture’s notice that it will walk off the $2 billion light-rail project rather than continue racking up additional costs. [Washington Post]
Black Lives Matter protest held in Gaithersburg for third weekend in a row
A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Gaithersburg Sunday afternoon as demonstrators carried signs demanding reform and justice,
Organizers provided snacks and water while police cleared the street for the walk. [WDVM]
Trone introduces ‘Ban the Box’ legislation
U.S. Rep. David J. Trone (D-Md.) has introduced a bill that would remove the requirement to inform employers of a job applicant’s previous criminal history.
The Workforce Justice Act, introduced by Trone and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), requires states to implement “ban the box” policies that prohibit private employers from asking about the criminal history of applicants before an offer of employment. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with a high around 78 and a low around 59
