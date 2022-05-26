Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won’t fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers said Wednesday that eliminating a scheduled gas-tax increase of more than 6 cents this summer won’t solve the problem of high gas prices and would set back efforts to maintain infrastructure. [NBC4]

Riders evacuate after bus catches fire on I-270

All passengers escaped unharmed after a bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-270 in Montgomery County. The fire forced lane closures and blocked traffic in both directions. [WJLA]

Gaithersburg man arrested driving stolen motorcycle in downtown Silver Spring

A Gaithersburg man faces several charges after a Montgomery County Police officer spotted him driving a stolen motorcycle last weekend in downtown Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: A chance of rain before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75

In case you missed it:

