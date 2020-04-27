 Maryland hasn't paid providers watching children of essential workers
  2020
Plus: High school students teach kids online; Parents try to save school amid coronavirus uncertainty

Bethesda Beat Staff
Maryland has not paid providers who have been caring for the children of nurses, police officers and other essential personnel for weeks.

Christina Peusch, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association, said about 3,700 child-care providers who have been caring for nearly 27,000 children are owed millions from the state. [Washington Post]

High school students teach kids online

Teachers and parents have been the go-to people for online class instruction during this pandemic.

Now, some high school students in Montgomery County are stepping into that role. [NBC 4]

Parents try to save school amid coronavirus uncertainty

With so many people having financial difficulties, the Seneca Academy in Darnestown announced this month it would be closing to give teachers a chance to find new jobs and parents the opportunity to find new schools for their kids.

It also gave parents a chance to fight to save the school they’ve come to love. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Morning rain showers, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The high will be around 60 and the low around 42.

In case you missed it…

High response prompts county to cut off applications for business, nonprofit grants

Details of Westbard assisted living project shared during public phone meeting

County boosting efforts to trace coronavirus cases, health officer says

