Maryland fines nursing homes for coronavirus testing violations
Plus: Activists march to Elrich’s house to try to save African cemetery; County police will resume monthly vehicle auctions
Maryland health authorities have fined four nursing homes for failing to fulfill an order from Gov. Larry Hogan to test all residents and staff for the novel coronavirus and report the results to the state.
Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County was among those fined $4,000 — $1,000 for every “instance of noncompliance.” [Washington Post]
Activists march to Elrich’s house to try to save African cemetery
Activists marched to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s house Thursday afternoon, looking to preserve an African cemetery.
The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition has been calling on officials to stop construction on River Road in Bethesda at what they say is a burial site. [WDVM]
County police will resume monthly vehicle auctions
The Montgomery County Police Department Vehicle Recovery Section will resume its monthly auctions to sell abandoned and seized vehicles beginning July 18.
The auction will take place at 305 Metropolitan Grove Road in Gaithersburg. Gates open at 7 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 86 and a low around 73
