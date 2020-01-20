 Maryland considering gun control bills this session
  2020
Plus: Maryland student apprenticeship program expanding

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Published:

Maryland state lawmakers in Annapolis this session are considering a number of gun control measures, including a ban on untraceable guns made with 3-D printers, and a requirement for background checks of all private sales of rifles and shotguns.

Sen. Will Smith (D-Silver Spring/Takoma Park) is sponsoring some of the bills. He chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, which determines which legislation the Senate considers [Washington Post].

Maryland student apprenticeship program expanding

A program that allows Maryland public school students age 16 and up to start working and then transition to full-time employment after graduation is expanding. It started as a pilot program in 2016.

Montgomery County Public Schools Supervisor of Career and Postsecondary Partnerships Genevieve Floyd said information about the program is being sent to all schools and recruiting employers willing to accept interns [WTOP].

Manna hosts MLK food drive

Manna Food Center in Gaithersburg held its annual food drive to mark Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The organization partnered with 19 Giant grocery stores for this year’s drive [WDVM].

Today’s weather

Monday will be cold and clear, with a high of 35 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Fights following Bethesda basketball game result in three arrests

Developer proposes fewer apartments for Wisconsin Avenue project

Third man charged in $60,000 Bethesda jewelry store robbery from last month

