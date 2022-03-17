Maryland congressional redistricting map trial continues

Legal challenges to Maryland’s congressional district map will continue after a judge in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court denied the state’s claim that the plaintiffs hadn’t proven their case.

The trial, which kicked off Tuesday, has included testimony from a pair of political analysts who said Maryland’s new congressional districts are not compact and dilute the power of Republican voters. [Maryland Matters]

Puppy parents needed to raise service dogs for veterans

Warrior Canine Connection is seeking puppy lovers to help raise a future service dog for present and former members of the United States military.

“We are in dire need of puppy parent volunteers,” said Beth Bourgeois, media relations officer for the nonprofit in Boyds. [Montgomery Community Media]

Haitian church in Rockville grateful for new Commanders QB

For his charity service in Haiti, the Washington Commanders’ new quarterback, Carson Wentz, is receiving a warm welcome from a Haitian American church in Rockville.

In addition to his football career, Carson Wentz is also the founder of the AO1 Foundation, a faith-based charity that focuses on “uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for his people,” according to their mission statement. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Rain, with a high around 58 and a low around 46

In case you missed it…

Black Park Police officer sues department, alleges white supervisor and others made racist comments

Wheaton woman charged with arson, reckless endangerment

Council president wants to create sports commission to review gender, racial inequties