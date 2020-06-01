Mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M
A $4.5 million dollar home up for sale in Potomac has been getting a lot of attention on social media partially because it has a “tiny town” in the basement.
The 12,089-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing with Lori Leasure of Washington Fine Properties. [Fox 5]
How to disinfect reusable bags during COVID-19
If you use reusable shopping bags for grocery runs, make sure you’re disinfecting them on a regular basis, Montgomery County officials say.
Not all supermarkets let customers bring in their own reusable bags. And the ones that do usually ask shoppers to bag their own groceries.
In a bid to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Council Member Will Jawando and the county’s Department of Environmental Protection have issued guidance on cleaning nylon, cloth, and plastic bags. [Patch]
Secretary says more staff, phone lines will address 100,000 unemployment backlog
Maryland’s labor secretary said those who have been waiting the longest for unemployment benefits should finally get paid.
“I hope that in a matter of days, I can make an announcement that every claim from March and before has been resolved,” Secretary Tiffany Robinson said Thursday.
Robinson said the addition of employees and phone lines will help clear the backlog of nearly 100,000 unemployment claims. [Fox 5]
Today’s weather
Sunny to partly cloudy, with a high around 74 and a low around 55
