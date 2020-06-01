 Mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M
  • .Government
  • .Mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M

Mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M

Plus: How to disinfect reusable bags during COVID-19; Secretary says more staff, phone lines will address 100,000 unemployment backlog

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M

A $4.5 million dollar home up for sale in Potomac has been getting a lot of attention on social media partially because it has a “tiny town” in the basement.

The 12,089-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing with Lori Leasure of Washington Fine Properties. [Fox 5]

How to disinfect reusable bags during COVID-19

If you use reusable shopping bags for grocery runs, make sure you’re disinfecting them on a regular basis, Montgomery County officials say.

Not all supermarkets let customers bring in their own reusable bags. And the ones that do usually ask shoppers to bag their own groceries.

In a bid to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Council Member Will Jawando and the county’s Department of Environmental Protection have issued guidance on cleaning nylon, cloth, and plastic bags. [Patch]

Secretary says more staff, phone lines will address 100,000 unemployment backlog

Maryland’s labor secretary said those who have been waiting the longest for unemployment benefits should finally get paid.

“I hope that in a matter of days, I can make an announcement that every claim from March and before has been resolved,” Secretary Tiffany Robinson said Thursday.

Robinson said the addition of employees and phone lines will help clear the backlog of nearly 100,000 unemployment claims. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Sunny to partly cloudy, with a high around 74 and a low around 55

In case you missed it…

County officials say reopening needed, but health concerns persist

Bethesda man killed in motorcycle crash

Comptroller supports extending alcohol delivery, carryout

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Looters damage businesses in Friendship Heights Sunday night

Group taunted Montgomery County police

Montgomery council member wants county to treat racism as public health emergency

Jawando says ‘racism is embedded in every system’

SUV crashes through Whole Foods in Silver Spring

Police spokesman said driver accidentally hit gas instead of brake

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending