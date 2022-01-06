Manger reflects on Jan. 6 riot, looks to bring direction to Capitol Police force

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfolding live on TV, pulled recently retired Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger back into the fold.

“It was surreal, and when I saw these officers being assaulted I had a very emotional response to that,” Manger said. “It just made me feel like I want to be back there. I want to be back in the game and do something to help.” [WJLA]

After-school lacrosse program aimed at diversity in Montgomery County

MoCo Lacrosse was designed by Jeff Wagner to teach the fundamentals of the sport to students in Montgomery County who have no familiarity with it.

The athletes are mostly Black or Latino. [Washington Post]

State’s attorney looks to prevent truancies in school

A program in Montgomery County is helping students get back on track after missing class during the pandemic.

The Truancy Prevention Program has been around in Montgomery County since 2010, when it was implemented by the state’s attorney. [WJLA]

