Man who died while rescuing child in Myrtle Beach was from Silver Spring

A man who died while rescuing a child from a rip current in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been identified as Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, 21, of Silver Spring. Dbumeni-Ndaleu was helping another man pull his son from the rip current. Dbumeni-Ndaleu’s body washed ashore around 3 a.m., according to authorities. [The Sun News]

County Council considers incentives for installing security cameras

The Montgomery County Council is considering a bill that would create a security camera incentive program in the police department. Rebates or vouchers would be available to people and businesses when buying a private security camera. [WTOP]

Rockville police to hold town hall meeting this month

The Rockville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will hold a town hall meeting on June 23 at 7 p.m. at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre to discuss public safety concerns and answer questions from the community. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees.

In case you missed it…

