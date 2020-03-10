Man recognized from surveillance video, charged with vehicle break-ins
An 18-year-old man is accused of stealing from vehicles in the Aspen Hill area in January.
A resident reportedly recognized Dametrice Payton, of an unconfirmed address, from a Jan. 13 surveillance video that was shared on an app. On Jan. 28, a resident saw someone wearing the same clothes as the person in the video. [Montgomery County Police Department]
Measure banning hairstyle discrimination gains momentum
Maryland and other states are following Montgomery County’s lead on supporting a ban on discrimination based on hairstyle.
In February, Montgomery County became the first county in the U.S. to enact the ban.
Now, the Maryland Senate has approved a similar measure and the House heard testimony on a related bill. [Maryland Matters]
Comments welcome for Rockville police review
The city of Rockville is seeking community comments about its police department, as part of a reaccreditation process.
Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will examine the department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.
There will be a public information session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park at 603 Edmonston Drive. [Montgomery Community Media]
