Man accused of spitting on restaurant worker over mask dispute faces charges
Plus: Shots fired at two people in front of Takoma Park restaurant; County creates guide on accessing sexual assault services during pandemic
An Olney man is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly spitting on a restaurant employee.
Montgomery County police said Paul Dunlap, 36, spat on the worker in a dispute over wearing a face mask.
It happened at the Brew Belly Kitchen and Sudhaus on July 31. [WTOP]
Shots fired at two people in front of Takoma Park restaurant
Two people were shot at in front of the International House of Pancakes in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Takoma Park police responded to a call concerning an assault with a handgun. Several witnesses said a man was having a dispute outside the restaurant that escalated into gunfire. [Montgomery Community Media]
County creates guide on accessing sexual assault services during pandemic
Montgomery County’s Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program has created a guide to accessing sexual assault services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guide includes how to access sexual assault forensic exams, or “rape kits,” services, and counseling. It also provides information on what to expect during a forensic exam. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Scatted thunderstorms, with a high around 82 and a low around 69
