 Man accused of spitting on restaurant worker over mask dispute faces charges
  • .2020
  • .Man accused of spitting on restaurant worker over mask dispute faces charges

Man accused of spitting on restaurant worker over mask dispute faces charges

Plus: Shots fired at two people in front of Takoma Park restaurant; County creates guide on accessing sexual assault services during pandemic

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Man accused of spitting on restaurant worker over mask dispute faces charges

An Olney man is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly spitting on a restaurant employee.

Montgomery County police said Paul Dunlap, 36, spat on the worker in a dispute over wearing a face mask.

It happened at the Brew Belly Kitchen and Sudhaus on July 31. [WTOP]

Shots fired at two people in front of Takoma Park restaurant

Two people were shot at in front of the International House of Pancakes in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Takoma Park police responded to a call concerning an assault with a handgun. Several witnesses said a man was having a dispute outside the restaurant that escalated into gunfire. [Montgomery Community Media]

County creates guide on accessing sexual assault services during pandemic

Montgomery County’s Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program has created a guide to accessing sexual assault services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide includes how to access sexual assault forensic exams, or “rape kits,” services, and counseling. It also provides information on what to expect during a forensic exam. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Scatted thunderstorms, with a high around 82 and a low around 69

In case you missed it…

Protesters decry shutdown order aimed at keeping private schools from reopening

Theater company moves forward after firing artistic director over sexual harassment concerns

Union claims county supervisor threatened to fire employees

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Man pleads guilty to 2015 killing of transgender woman in Gaithersburg

He is set to be sentenced Sept. 15

Buena Vida restaurant in Silver Spring closing

Space will be taken over by an adjacent fast casual Mexican eatery

State health secretary reiterates that nonpublic schools shouldn’t be closed in a ‘blanket manner’

Memo comes a day after Montgomery County orders private schools not open for in-school instruction for the second time

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Subscribe to our free newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending