Man, 20, dead after fatal shooting in Germantown

The Maryland Transportation Authority studied 14 potential options for a new bridge before selecting “Corridor 7,” the area adjacent to the two spans that connect the Annapolis area and Queen Anne’s County. [Maryland Matters]

In a news release, officials say that officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road.[WTOP]

A decade ago, University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely V, who grew up in Chevy Chase, was convicted of second-degree murder after a sensational criminal trial in the killing of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Yeardley Love, a member of the UVA women’s lacrosse team.

With Huguely now about halfway through his 23-year prison sentence, Love’s mother is seeking to hold him responsible in civil court. Sharon Love’s lawsuit, which seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages, is set to go to trial Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court. [AP]