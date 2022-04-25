2022 | News

Man, 20, dead after fatal shooting in Germantown

Plus: Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near bridge

By Bethesda Beat Staff
Montgomery County police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Germantown that took the life of a 20-year-old Frederick man on Friday night.

In a news release, officials say that officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road.[WTOP]

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge
Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.

The Maryland Transportation Authority studied 14 potential options for a new bridge before selecting “Corridor 7,” the area adjacent to the two spans that connect the Annapolis area and Queen Anne’s County. [Maryland Matters]

Twin brothers at Eastern Middle School win grand prize in C-SPAN’s documentary contest
Twins Dermott and Tyler Foley are your typical Maryland middle schoolers. But they’re also really good at making documentary films. The students at Silver Spring’s Eastern Middle School are the grand prize winners of C-SPAN’s national StudentCam 2022 documentary competition. Their film, What Happened at Gibson Grove?, explores an abandoned plot of land in Montgomery County that was once a vibrant Black community. [WAMU]

George Huguely V faces start of civil trial in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

A decade ago, University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely V, who grew up in Chevy Chase, was convicted of second-degree murder after a sensational criminal trial in the killing of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Yeardley Love, a member of the UVA women’s lacrosse team.

With Huguely now about halfway through his 23-year prison sentence, Love’s mother is seeking to hold him responsible in civil court. Sharon Love’s lawsuit, which seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages, is set to go to trial Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court. [AP]

Today’s weather
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80
