Loved ones place memorial near where man was killed after I-270 crash
Family and friends of DeCarlo Thomas made a solemn pilgrimage to a spot adjacent to Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg to put up a memorial in his memory, near where he was killed last month.
Maryland State Police said Thomas survived a single-car rollover crash on I-270, just after 9:15 p.m. on March 13, but he was hit by another car after climbing out of the wreckage. [NBC 4]
Sikh community gathers in Rockville to honor victims of Indianapolis shooting
Outside the Sikh Spiritual Center in Rockville, people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Sunday to honor the eight victims of a mass shooting in Indianapolis, four of whom were Sikh.
Children held candles and signs denouncing hate and supporting love and equality to remember those who died at a FedEx facility at the hands of a gunman who apparently took his own life. [NBC 4]
Germantown man arrested for 2019 double-shooting at Frederick funeral
A Germantown man suspected in a shooting at a Frederick funeral in 2019 has been taken into custody, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says.
Officials say Demar Cortez Allen, 29, opened fire and wounded two after an altercation at a funeral in April 2019. [WDVM]
