.Local leaders gather for rally against anti-Semitism in Takoma Park

Plus: Lost dogs reunited with owner after I-270 crash; Purple Line construction to modify bus stops

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
Leaders, residents gather for rally against anti-Semitism

Residents and public officials, including U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin and County Executive Marc Elrich, gathered in Takoma Park on Sunday for a rally against anti-Semitism.

The rally was scheduled after several high-profile acts of violence against the Jewish community, including a recent knife attack at a rabbi’s home in upstate New York. A dozen community groups, including Takoma Park Mobilization and Jews United for Justice, organized the event.

The Montgomery County Police Department has been increasing patrols near local synagogues since the December attack. [Montgomery Community Media]

Lost dogs reunited with owner after I-270 crash

Two dogs who ran away after their owner’s truck crashed on I-270 were found two weeks later.

Ena, a chocolate Labrador retriever, and Caleb, a pit bull mix, were reunited with owner Brian Shelton on Sunday. Both dogs were found by the nonprofit Lost Animal Resource Group, which used traps, cameras, and trackers to search for them. [NBC 4]

Purple Line construction to modify bus stops at Silver Spring Transit Center

Several bus stops will be relocated around the Silver Spring Transit Center to accommodate Purple Line and Capital Crescent Trail construction.

The temporary stops will be on northbound Colesville Road between Wayne Avenue and Georgia Avenue, on East-West Highway, and on Bonifant Street. Affected Ride On bus routes include 1, 2, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 28 and 129.

Routes 2, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 22 will also have schedule changes, which can be viewed on the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s website.

During the first few weeks of construction, extra MCDOT employees will be at the transit center to guide bus riders to and from the temporary stops. [Montgomery County]

Today’s weather

Monday will be sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

