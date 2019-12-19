Local Lawmaker Plans Bill Banning Immigrant Detention Facilities
Plus: Shooting range in Montgomery Mall to close after one month; Traffic backs up on Beltway near Bethesda after crash
Local lawmaker will propose legislation banning immigrant detention facilities
Del. Vaughn Stewart, a Montgomery County Democrat, plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would ban privately run immigrant detention facilities in Maryland.
Maryland has three existing ICE detention centers in Frederick, Howard and Worcester counties. [Washington Post]
Shooting range in Montgomery Mall to close after one month
Aim Point, an airsoft shooting range that opened in Westfield Montgomery Mall less than a month ago, will close in January.
The decision was made because several people were concerned about having a shooting range in the mall, according to store employees. [MCM]
Traffic backs up on Beltway near Bethesda after crash
One person was injured after “several” vehicles crashed on Thursday morning on the Capital Beltway near Bethesda.
Three lanes are blocked with delays beginning near the I-95 interchange. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
Sunny on Thursday with a high temperature around 30 degrees.
