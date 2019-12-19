 Local Lawmaker Plans Bill Banning Immigrant Detention Facilities
Plus: Shooting range in Montgomery Mall to close after one month; Traffic backs up on Beltway near Bethesda after crash

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Local lawmaker will propose legislation banning immigrant detention facilities

Del. Vaughn Stewart, a Montgomery County Democrat, plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would ban privately run immigrant detention facilities in Maryland.

Maryland has three existing ICE detention centers in Frederick, Howard and Worcester counties. [Washington Post]

Shooting range in Montgomery Mall to close after one month

Aim Point, an airsoft shooting range that opened in Westfield Montgomery Mall less than a month ago, will close in January.

The decision was made because several people were concerned about having a shooting range in the mall, according to store employees. [MCM]

Traffic backs up on Beltway near Bethesda after crash

One person was injured after “several” vehicles crashed on Thursday morning on the Capital Beltway near Bethesda.

Three lanes are blocked with delays beginning near the I-95 interchange. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Sunny on Thursday with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

In case you missed it …

Parents Sound Alarms about Crowded School Buses

More than $60,000 in Jewelry Reported Stolen from Bethesda Store

Survivors of Silver Spring Apartment Explosion Recount Tragedy, Trauma

