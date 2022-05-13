Large life sciences campus planned for Shady Grove to meet R&D demand

Developer Trammell Crow Company will develop a new life sciences campus on land owned by Johns Hopkins University in Montgomery County’s Shady Grove to meet growing demand for R&D space by the county’s growing life-sciences industry.

Initial plans call for 757,000 square feet of world-class lab and research space across three buildings, with the potential to grow to 1.6 million square feet across seven buildings. [WTOP]

Wootton High School alumnus nominated for Tony for Michael Jackson role

Broadway is blown away by an alumnus of Wootton High School and Bowie State University. Myles Frost earned a Tony nomination this week for his role as Michael Jackson in “MJ.” [WTOP]

Montgomery County authority claims ignorance in ongoing Geppetto lawsuit

Officials at the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, the quasi-public agency that oversees the county’s public golf courses, said it had no knowledge of any alleged scheme or looting of Geppetto Catering Co., forcing its abrupt shutdown in mid-2020, and thus can’t be held liable, according to its motions to dismiss a lawsuit by the Riverdale catering company. [Washington Business Journal]

