Library system to delay restoration of Sunday hours

Montgomery County Public Libraries is delaying the restoration of Sunday branch service hours that was scheduled to take place effective Jan. 2.

The delay is due to the increased spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. [Montgomery County]

Residents encouraged to fill out community survey

Montgomery County residents with concerns can have their voices heard by filling out a survey.

The 39-question survey asks residents age 18 or older to rate how they feel about the resources Montgomery County offers. [WDVM]

Animal rescue experiencing overflow of pregnant dogs, puppies

Puppy adoptions were through the roof during the pandemic and now, a mass surrender is happening at a Montgomery County animal rescue.

Amy Creel, the president of Knine Rescue, said she and her staff are experiencing a massive overflow of pregnant dogs being surrendered. [Fox 45]

Today’s weather

Overcast, with a high around 54 and a low around 47

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County will soon announce millions more in rental relief funding

Dwindling staffing prompts Montgomery fire chief to revamp service

Taylor Gourmet in Pike & Rose has closed