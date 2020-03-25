Ledecky, Maroulis take Olympics postponement in stride
Plus: Need grows for crisis-prevention services; Franchot calls for moratorium on collecting payments
With the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, swimmer Katie Ledecky of Bethesda, a 5-time gold medalist, posted on Instagram: “Now is the time to support all those working to heal the sick and keep us all healthy. We will get through this together.”
Wrestler Helen Maroulis of Rockville, the first American to win a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling, said, “It’s for people’s health and safety, but to know there’s still that opportunity for a second Olympics is just amazing,” she said. [WUSA]
Need grows for crisis-prevention services
Since Maryland’s first reported cases of coronavirus virus three weeks ago, the nonprofit EveryMind in Rockville has seen a sharp uptick in people reaching out to its 24/7 mental health support hotline and online chat service.
Rachel Larkin, who oversees the group’s crisis-prevention services, said that in the month of March, the hotline’s average wait time has gone from about 20 seconds to a minute, suggesting a growing need. [Washington Post]
Franchot calls for moratorium on collecting payments
Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is suggesting that the state take steps to encourage landlords, utilities and insurance companies to hold off on collecting payments until after a business shutdown ends.
“Big banks, insurance companies, landlords, utility companies. We simply go on a payment holiday for 30 or 60 days,” he said. “We’re going to have to do some kind of reconstruction of the region’s economy.” [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Showers in the afternoon, with a high around 47 and a low around 36
