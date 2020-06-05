Lead grows for Harris, Dasgupta in at-large Board of Education race
Austin remains in third after new results posted Friday
File photo
Lynne Harris and Sunil Dasgupta saw their leads grow in the Montgomery County Board of Education at-large race on Friday afternoon.
Harris, who leads the field of 13 candidates, has received 21,141 votes (29.0%) as of Friday, followed by Dasgupta, with 13,401 votes (18.4%).
Stephen Austin is in third with 11,064 votes (15.2%).
As of Friday afternoon, 72,808 ballots had been counted in the at-large race. The county Board of Elections reported Thursday having received more than 265,000 ballots.
On Wednesday morning, when the last round of results were released, Austin had 15.8% of votes and Dasgupta had 18.1%. Harris at that time had 28.1% of all votes.
The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Because of the large volume of ballots returned, final election results are expected to be delayed, according to county elections officials. The state’s election calendar initially called for final results to be certified by June 12, which is the same timetable used for each election.
Candidates’ vote totals, as of 12:30 p.m. Friday:
• Lynne Harris: 21,141 (29.0%)
• Sunil Dasgupta: 13,403 (18.4%)
• Stephen Austin: 11,064 (15.2%)
• Paul Geller: 5,836 (8.0%)
• Jay Guan: 4,562 (6.3%)
• Mitra Ahadpour: 4,354 (6.0%)
• Anil Chaudhry: 2,494 (3.4%)
• Dalbin Osorio: 2,176 (3.0%)
• Pavel Sukhobok: 2,060 (2.8%)
• Darwin Romero: 1,985 (2.7%)
• Cameron Rhode: 1,459 (2.0%)
• Collins Odongo: 1,343 (1.8%)
• Lumpoange Thomas: 931 (1.3%)
In the District 4 race, incumbent Shebra Evans leads with 40,223 votes. Steve Solomon is next with 24,779 votes. Ehren Park Reynolds is also on the ballot — and has received 5,588 votes — but has withdrawn from the race, and Evans and Solomon are expected to advance to the general election.
There is no primary election for the District 2 race because there are only two candidates: incumbent Rebecca Smondrowski and challenger Michael Fryar. Both will be on the ballt in the general election.
Congress
In the race for three U.S. Congress seats that represent Montgomery County, incumbents have built large leads in their respective primary races. Each Republican race also has a clear leader.
Updated results from Friday morning are:
District 3
Democrat (one winner)
• John Sarbanes 66,476 (85.9%)
• Joseph C. Ardito 7,648 (9.9%)
• John M Rea 3,320 (4.2%)
Republican (one winner)
• Charles Anthony 8,248 (40.7%)
• Reba A. Hawkins 4,407 (21.7%)
• Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris 3,403 (16.8%)
• Rob Seyfferth 2,398 (11.8%)
• Joshua M. Morales 1,812 (8.9%)
District 6
Democrat (one winner)
• David J. Trone 33,961 (77.4%)
• Maxwell A. Bero 9,088 (22.6%)
Republican (one winner)
• Neil C. Parrott 20,190 (66.5%)
• Kevin T. Caldwell 7,679 (25.3%)
• Chris P. Meyyur 2,497 (8.2%)
District 8
Democrat (one winner)
• Jamie Raskin 42,035 (85.2%)
• Marcia H. Morgan 4,286 (9.4%)
• Lih Young 1,920 (3.9%)
• Utam Paul 731 (1.5%)
Republican (one winner)
• Gregory Thomas Coll 7,526 (40.9%)
• Bridgette L. Cooper 2,685 (14.6%)
• Nicholas Gladden 2,632 (14.3%)
• Patricia Rogers 2,399 (13.0%)
• Shelly Skolnick 1,716 (9.3%)
• Michael Yadeta 1,442 (7.8%)
Circuit court judge
Democrat (top four advance)
• Bibi M. Berry 38,863 (21.7%)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe 33,239 (18.5%)
• David A. Boynton 33,192 (18.5%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman 31,667 (17.7%)
• Marylin Pierre 28,967 (16.2%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III 13,359 (7.5%)
Republican (top four advance)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe 7,357 (21.7%)
• David A. Boynton 7,270 (21.5%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman 6,901 (20.3%)
• Bibi M. Berry 5,295 (15.6%)
• Marylin Pierre 3,568 (10.5%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III 3,557 (10.5%)