 Lawmakers press Maryland DOT on highway project bidders
Plus: Westfield Montgomery mall reopens with safety measures; Rockville’s Park Adventures Camp opens for summer

Bethesda Beat Staff
Key members of the General Assembly served notice on Monday that they intend to exercise rigorous oversight over the Hogan administration’s plan to add express toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Greg Slater, the legislators demanded a detailed history of the four firms that expressed interest in bidding for the $9 billion to $11 billion contract, their track record on big-ticket projects, and how they would handle disputes. [Maryland Matters]

Westfield Montgomery mall reopens with safety measures

The Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda reopened Tuesday after closing in March due to COVID-19.

Seating areas were closed, including the food court, and all chairs and sofas have been removed. Public safety measures like hand sanitizer stations and physical distancing stickers are hard to miss. [Montgomery Community Media]

Rockville’s in-person Park Adventures Camp opens for summer

Registration is open for Rockville’s in-person outdoors Park Adventures Camp.

Campers will be assigned to, and stay in, small groups of children and staff. Space is being limited to enable social distancing. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunshine and clouds, with a high around 85 and a low around 66

Thousands sign petition pushing MCPS for ‘anti-racist’ curriculum

County executive looks to launch task force to audit police department

Instagram accounts detail Bethesda students’ experiences with racism

