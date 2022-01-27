Lawmakers might ban threats against health officials, hospital workers

The Maryland General Assembly is considering a bill that would ban threats against public health officials and hospital workers who care for patients, punishable by up to 90 days imprisonment and a $500 maximum fine.

Former Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles, who resigned to take another job last year, testified on the bill, reading from emails with racist and homophobic attacks he received over his public health decisions. [Maryland Matters]

Rockville company creates COVID-19 antigen home test

A Rockville diagnostic health care company received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antigen home test called ClearDetect.

Maxim Biomedical’s two-test pack kit has a swab, a test strip and a test tube prefilled with sample buffer. [Montgomery Community Media]

D.C. mayor extends indoor mask mandate until end of February

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Wednesday extending the limited public health emergency in the District until Feb. 15 and the indoor mask mandate until the end of February.

The limited health emergency was scheduled to expire Wednesday. [WTOP]

