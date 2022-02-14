Lawmakers highlight rise in pedestrian deaths at site of fatal crash

In Wheaton on Saturday, county and state lawmakers gathered at the site on Veirs Mill Road where a 59-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed as she was crossing the street in January.

They hope to bring attention to the rising number of pedestrian deaths taking place in the region. [WTOP]

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine effective in teens

Gaithersburg-based Novavax will supplement its global regulatory filings for its COVID-19 vaccine with new data that shows its vaccine is effective for protecting teenagers.

Novavax said it achieved 80% efficacy in adolescents age 12 to 17 in clinical trials. [WTOP]

New Purple Line contract aims to keep construction firms on job

Top Maryland transportation officials expressed optimism that when work on the Purple Line resumes this spring, the project will be able to avoid a repeat of the issues that have caused significant construction delays and cost overruns. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 32 and a low around 15

