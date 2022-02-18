Lawmakers demand answers about living conditions at Walter Reed base barracks

Maryland congressional lawmakers are demanding answers from Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro about recent reports of what the lawmakers called “unacceptable living conditions” at the service member barracks at the Walter Reed base in Bethesda.

In a Navy Times story earlier this month, service members described enduring sweltering summers without working air conditioning, living on canned food due to broken refrigerators, broken thermostats, not being able to have a warm shower and feeling unsafe due to broken door locks. [Washington Post]

Montgomery County police K-9 unit visits Girls Inc.

A nonprofit organization has teamed up with Montgomery County police to teach young girls the importance of K-9’s and handlers.

“We decided to invite the Montgomery County Park police K-9 unit to Girls Inc. to teach the girls about what they do with the dogs,” Girls Inc. Executive Director Maureen Grove said. [WDVM]

Lawyer warns of tight elections timeline for legislative redistricting case

Assistant Attorney General Andrea Trento warned Thursday that election officials might struggle to implement changes that may result from challenges to Maryland’s new legislative map in time for the June 28 primary.

Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner, a retired Court of Appeals judge, said he would try to get his report on legislative redistricting challenges to the Court of Appeals by April 4. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with wind gusts. The high will be around 46 and the low around 24.

