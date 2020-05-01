Lawmakers call on governor to cancel rent, mortgage payments
Plus: Sections of three roadways to be limited to walkers, bikers; Free Grab n’ Go groceries to be distributed Saturday
Fifty Maryland state lawmakers — including several from Montgomery County — are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to cancel rent and mortgage payments for residents and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter reads, in part: “Even after life starts to return to normal, many Marylanders will not be able to pay the rent or mortgage owed or accumulated during the crisis.” [WBAL]
Sections of three roadways to be limited to walkers, bikers
Montgomery Parks will once again open sections of three roads for people to walk, jog and bike this weekend. About seven miles of roadway will be closed to vehicles between Friday at 9 a.m. through Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
The open streets program’s goal is to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to use parkways on weekends for exercise. [Montgomery Community Media]
Kingdom Fellowship Church has partnered with Council Member Will Jawando to distribute 500 Grab ‘n Go boxes of free groceries on Saturday at 11 a.m to families in need.
The groceries will be distributed in the East County Community Recreation Center Briggs Chaney Park and Ride Lot. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Rain showers in the morning, then sunshine in the afternoon. The high will be around 63 and the low around 48.
