Lawmakers call for removing racist senator’s name from Chevy Chase Circle

U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin introduced legislation Tuesday that would remove a white-supremacist senator’s name from Chevy Chase Circle, in the exclusive, wealthy neighborhood he founded more than a century ago.

The legislation would remove a memorial to former senator Francis G. Newlands, a Democrat of Nevada who advocated abolishing the right of African American men to vote and restricting immigration to white people only. [Washington Post]

Legislative redistricting proposal advances

Maryland senators advanced a legislative redistricting proposal Tuesday that could help vulnerable Democrats in the upcoming election.

They did not vote on a separate proposal by a panel that Republican Gov. Larry Hogan convened. [Maryland Matters]

Metro’s GM for more than six years to retire in six months

Metro will be looking to hire a new general manager in the summer.

Current GM and CEO Paul Wiedefeld gave his notice Tuesday that he will retire in six months, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Clouds and sunshine, with a high around 48 and a low around 35

In case you missed it…

Driver fatally struck pedestrian in Wheaton, then left, police say

New Hampshire Avenue crash kills pedestrian

MCPS considering sustainability policy that would affect ‘everything we do’