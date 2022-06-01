KKK images briefly posted to Damascus High School’s online review page

Online search result images for Damascus High School were briefly updated with photos of the Ku Klux Klan this week, prompting school leaders to denounce hate speech of any kind. Searches for Damascus High School on Apple’s Maps app Monday evening returned results with various images of KKK members standing beneath burning crosses and an image of a Confederate flag, according to social media messages showing the results.

Silver Spring man killed when personal watercrafts collide on Eastern Shore

A 20-year-old man was killed when two personal watercrafts collided Monday on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash happened in Sinepuxent Bay in an area off Grays Creek Drive in the Berlin area, The Daily Times reported.

Tornado Confirmed in Olney on Friday

A National Weather Service storm survey conducted confirmed that an EF-O tornado with winds estimated at 80 mph occurred Friday afternoon in Olney.

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94

