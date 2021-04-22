Key vote on Hogan’s highway and bridge plan delayed again

The carefully orchestrated plan to get Gov. Larry Hogan’s top transportation priority to the Board of Public Works is again in danger of being thwarted by a protest lodged by a losing bidder.

The delays being forced by the protest are unwelcome news for backers of the proposal to widen portions of Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County. [Maryland Matters]

Police agencies form operation to address racing vehicles

Police agencies have formed a joint operation in response to multiple complaints about vehicles with modified exhausts and racing vehicles traveling through Gaithersburg and Rockville.

Gaithersburg police, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority police, Montgomery County police and Rockville police are part of an initiative to combat the loud exhaust and excessive-speed violations. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County represented on 2021 Most Diverse Cities list

Gaithersburg and Silver Spring are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, on a 2021 Most Diverse Cities list. Germantown was 12th.

The top five were Houston, Jersey City, New York City, Dallas and Los Angeles. [WalletHub]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with scattered frost possible. The high will be around 53 and the low around 37.

In case you missed it…

Council approves guidance for in-person school graduations

County leaders react to George Floyd verdict

County bill proposes permits for soliciting on roads, medians, sidewalks