Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky wins best women’s athlete at The ESPYS

Katie Ledecky wins best women’s athlete at The ESPYS

Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky, who grew up in Bethesda, won best athlete in women’s sports at The ESPYS on Wednesday night. Ledecky earned two golds and two silvers at the Tokyo Games last year, giving her 10 career Olympic medals. She received her trophy from Maybelle Blair, the 95-year-old who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. [WTOP]

North Bethesda apartment tower in life science corridor sells for $95M

A 21-story apartment building dubbed Grosvenor Tower in North Bethesda, in the heart of Montgomery County’s life science industry corridor, has sold for about $95.3 million. A privately owned international company, coincidentally named Grosvenor, bought the 237-unit, 292,000-square-foot tower at 10301 Grosvenor Place from an affiliate of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery County will offer monkeypox vaccine to at-risk residents

Montgomery County will distribute a limited amount of monkeypox vaccine to those considered most at-risk. In a statement Wednesday, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services said that residents who have had a sexual partner in the last 14 days who has been diagnosed with monkeypox — or those who have had close contact with the virus — will be given priority for this current round of vaccinations. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 95.

