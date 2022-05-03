Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday. George Huguely V, who is from Chevy Chase, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder during a 2012 criminal trial. [WTOP]

Fuad El-Hibri, founder of Gaithersburg’s Emergent BioSolutions, dies at 64

Fuad El-Hibri, founder of Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions Inc., died April 23 in his Potomac home. He was 64. The cause was pancreatic cancer, according to an obituary published on Legacy.com. [Washington Business Journal]

Concert at RFK heard across D.C. and into suburbs because of weather

The actual concert — Project GLOW Festival — was held at the city-managed Festival Grounds at RFK Stadium and scheduled to run Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. as a celebration of the city’s dance culture. But weather on Sunday caused the sound to travel far, upsetting residents in Washington, D.C., and the Maryland suburbs who took to social media and community groups over the weekend to complain about the electronic dance music that was frustratingly loud and seemingly unending. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 78

