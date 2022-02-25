José Andrés helps Capital One craft a new credit card perk

Capital One Financial Corp. worked with chef and restaurateur José Andrés of Bethesda, the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation to design a new credit card perk.

It allows users to book tables at upscale restaurants in an effort to compete with other credit card providers. [Washington Business Journal]

Two from area give reports from Ukraine

Two people living in Ukraine with ties to the D.C. area said the Russian invasion is cementing the Ukrainians’ resolve and hoped people in the U.S. keep the pressure on.

George Sajewich of Silver Spring is in Kyiv with the Ukrainian armed forces’ volunteer medical battalion. [WTOP]

Education bills focus on class size, support staff pay

Two bills in the Maryland General Assembly are aimed at attracting and retaining teachers and school support staff.

One bill would offer a $500 bonus each year for two years to Maryland’s school support workers — including everyone from food service workers to bus drivers. Another bill would allow for class size to be considered as part of the collective bargaining process for teachers. [WTOP]

