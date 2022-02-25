José Andrés headed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Chef and humanitarian José Andrés of Bethesda is on his way to Poland to offer aid following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The recent James Beard award nominated chef tweeted Thursday night that he is arriving in Poland with the team from World Central Kitchen to “see what we can do.” [WUSA]

Two from area give reports from Ukraine

Two people living in Ukraine with ties to the D.C. area said the Russian invasion is cementing the Ukrainians’ resolve and hoped people in the U.S. keep the pressure on.

George Sajewich of Silver Spring is in Kyiv with the Ukrainian armed forces’ volunteer medical battalion. [WTOP]

Education bills focus on class size, support staff pay

Two bills in the Maryland General Assembly are aimed at attracting and retaining teachers and school support staff.

One bill would offer a $500 bonus each year for two years to Maryland’s school support workers — including everyone from food service workers to bus drivers. Another bill would allow for class size to be considered as part of the collective bargaining process for teachers. [WTOP]

