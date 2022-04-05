José Andrés documentary coming to Disney+ in May

“We Feed People,” a documentary about the humanitarian efforts of restaurateur José Andrés of Bethesda and his World Central Kitchen nonprofit, is coming to Disney+ in May.

The National Geographic film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, debuted last month at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. [Washington Business Journal]

Biotech firm raises another $20M for superbug-killing therapy

Gaithersburg’s Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc. has raised another $20 million, less than a year after securing nearly $41 million to advance its therapy for superbugs.

The new funding allows the company to accelerate clinical trials for prosthetic joint infection and diabetic foot osteomyelitis, in which soft tissue infections can spread to the bone and require amputation. [Washington Business Journal]

Police investigating fraud schemes in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police are investigating a series of fraud schemes.

On Dec. 13, 2021, a woman carried out the schemes at three different banks, police said. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Rain showers, with a high around 59 and a low around 52

