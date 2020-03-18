Jawando will read to children electronically
Plus: Legislature approves overhaul of public schools; Lawmakers change hate crime law
Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando will host a daily virtual story time for younger children at home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents and children can join virtual story readings on Jawando’s Facebook page, where the sessions will be streamed live. Jawando begins the reading sessions Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. [Montgomery Community Media]
Legislature approves overhaul of public schools
Republicans who opposed the measure argued that it was not fiscally responsible to pass a bill that could cost the state as much as $4 billion a year in 2030, given the uncertainty in the state’s economy over the coronavirus outbreak. [Washington Post]
Lawmakers change hate crime law