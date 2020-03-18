 Jawando will read to children electronically
  • .2020
  • .Jawando will read to children electronically

Jawando will read to children electronically

Plus: Legislature approves overhaul of public schools; Lawmakers change hate crime law

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Jawando will read to children electronically

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando will host a daily virtual story time for younger children at home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents and children can join virtual story readings on Jawando’s Facebook page, where the sessions will be streamed live. Jawando begins the reading sessions Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. [Montgomery Community Media]

Legislature approves overhaul of public schools

Maryland lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday night to a sweeping public education reform bill that Democrats say could change the trajectory of thousands of Maryland students’ lives.

The House voted 96-38, along partisan lines, on an overhaul that will expand prekindergarten, increase teacher pay and standards, and add more programs preparing students for college and careers.

Republicans who opposed the measure argued that it was not fiscally responsible to pass a bill that could cost the state as much as $4 billion a year in 2030, given the uncertainty in the state’s economy over the coronavirus outbreak. [Washington Post]

Lawmakers change hate crime law

Three months after a judge threw out a hate crime charge against the white man convicted of fatally stabbing a black Army officer on the University of Maryland campus, state lawmakers have passed new hate crime legislation.

Maryland’s Senate and House passed bills Tuesday stating that hate does not have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime.

In December, Sean Urbanski was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III on the College Park campus in 2017. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Cloud during the afternoon, with a high around 58 and a low around 49

In case you missed it…

Elrich calls for property tax hike in budget proposal

With schools closed, MCPS distributes 2,800 lunches to students

Plaintiffs in Damascus High lawsuit seek access to documents on 2018 rapes

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


MCPS waiting on state before finalizing plan for makeup days

Additional guidance expected Wednesday
Tents at Holy Cross Hospital

Hospitals set up tents to screen, separate patients as they prepare for coronavirus spread

Use of some tents expected to start this week
Marriott photo

UPDATED: Marriott furloughing tens of thousands of workers due to coronavirus outbreak

Bethesda-based company says demand has dropped due to travel restrictions, fewer gatherings

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Executive Meetings Manager |

Destination DC

Social Media Internship |

The Brand Guild

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

Sponsorship Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get the latest news on coronavirus in Montgomery County.

×
×

Get the latest news on coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter for continuous coronavirus coverage.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested