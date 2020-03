.Jawando will read to children electronically

Three months after a judge threw out a hate crime charge against the white man convicted of fatally stabbing a black Army officer on the University of Maryland campus, state lawmakers have passed new hate crime legislation.

Maryland’s Senate and House passed bills Tuesday stating that hate does not have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime.

In December, Sean Urbanski was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III on the College Park campus in 2017. [WTOP]

