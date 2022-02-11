Jawando suggests renaming library after Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee

Jawando suggests renaming library after Tuskegee Airman

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando wants to rename Silver Spring Library after Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a former Tuskegee Airman who died in mid-January.

At a meeting on Thursday, County Executive Marc Elrich said he supports the idea. [WTOP]

North Bethesda man rode ‘World Bicycle Day’ idea straight to UN

In 2016, while taking a brief break along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, Leszek Sibilski of North Bethesda decided to work toward a World Bicycle Day.

Two years later, on April 12, 2018, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted it in a resolution. [Montgomery Community Media]

Here’s what else José Andrés is opening in Los Angeles

The return of internationally celebrated Spanish chef José Andrés to Los Angeles could be coming sooner than people realize.

Andrés and his ThinkFoodGroup team are hard at work on three concepts in downtown LA. [Eater]

Republican delegates ask court to throw out new legislative map

Fair Maps Maryland, an anti-gerrymandering group, and three Republican state delegates announced a petition challenging the state’s new legislative districts Thursday.

The case filed with the Court of Appeals charges that the legislative redistricting plan enacted by lawmakers in January violates the state’s constitution. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 63 and a low around 49

In case you missed it…

