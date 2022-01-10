Intruder gets stuck in chimney of Silver Spring home

A Silver Spring man called police when he heard noises coming from the chimney of his home.

Authorities found an intruder in the chimney and took apart the wall to get him out. [NBC 4]

Health workers, lawmakers want answers a month after cyberattack

State health workers still often can’t use computers, access shared drives and get to important data a month after a cyberattack crippled Maryland’s health department, the head of a union representing agency employees said Friday.

They’ve received little information about what’s going on and are preparing for the possibility that their systems could remain impaired for some time. [Washington Post]

Commission sends state map plan to General Assembly

The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission voted along party lines Friday to send its state legislative redistricting proposal to the General Assembly.

District 9A, which currently includes roughly the northwestern half of Howard County and part of southern Carroll County, would lose Carroll County and instead extend into northern Montgomery County. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 33 and a low around 17

