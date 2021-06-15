Instagram post leads to Gaithersburg woman’s Capitol riot arrest

A Gaithersburg woman is facing federal charges more than five months after the FBI learned of videos purporting to show her inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Investigators found images on an Instagram account belonging to an unnamed acquaintance of Nicole Prado that appeared to show her inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Capitol riot. [WUSA]

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective

Novavax announced late-stage data on Monday showing that its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19 across several variants.

The Gaithersburg company said it’s on track to file for emergency authorization soon and can manufacture 550 million doses by the end of the year. [WJZ]

State to test new system for I-270 traffic management

Maryland will demonstrate a ramp metering system on Interstate 270 next week, to alleviate congestion and simplify mergers on one of the state’s busiest roadways.

For one week starting June 23, drivers on the ramp from northbound Md. 118 to southbound I-270 in Germantown will pass a sign warning of ramp metering. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 80 and a low around 59

