.Immigrant feeds 400 families 3 days a week from his Silver Spring garage

Plus: County summer camps starting July 20, with fraction of participants; Public libraries host ‘Virtual HIRE’ career assistance sessions

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Three days a week, a semi-truck pulls up to Rufino Fuentes’ home in Silver Spring with dozens of pallets of food.

The immigrant from El Salvador has been sharing food with others three days a week during the pandemic while holding a full-time job.

“I have 400 boxes here which is ready to bless 400 families,” Fuentes said. [WJLA]

County summer camps starting July 20, with fraction of participants

The Montgomery County Department of Recreation’s summer camps will begin July 20, but will serve less than 10 percent of the children accepted last summer.

Last summer, about 8,000 young people participated in the Department of Recreation camps. This summer, the department is planning for 750 campers. [Montgomery Community Media]

Public libraries host ‘Virtual HIRE’ career assistance sessions

Montgomery County Public Libraries will host “Virtual HIRE” career assistance sessions on July 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and July 28 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Career specialists will work with people on making resumes, completing online job applications, doing job research and exploring careers. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 90 and a low around 72

In case you missed it…

Gaithersburg restaurant says its employees won’t be forced to wear masks, despite county order

Novavax gets $1.6B contract for COVID-19 vaccine work

County chief administrative officer apologizes for ‘careless errors in judgment’ in ethics violations

