 Ideas offered on hiring, training and paying county police officers
  • .2020
  • .Ideas offered on hiring, training and paying county police officers

Ideas offered on hiring, training and paying county police officers

Plus: Gaithersburg's farmers markets return week of July 6; Woman attacked by Takoma Park police K-9 reaches settlement with city

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Ideas offered on hiring, training and paying county police officers

There are new ideas in Montgomery County on how to hire, train and pay police officers.

It comes as the county police union says it’s seeing a surge in officers considering retirement. [Fox 5]

Gaithersburg’s farmers markets return week of July 6

Gaithersburg’s two farmers markets are back in business the week of July 6.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis, both markets will operate with reduced hours. [Patch]

Woman attacked by Takoma Park police K-9 reaches settlement with city

More than a year after a woman was mistakenly attacked by a Takoma Park police K-9, she told Fox 5 she’s reached a financial settlement with the city.

The incident occurred in December 2018. Ayanna Brooks and her boyfriend, Joseph Burroughs, were walking their dog, when, according to police reports, the K-9, named Drogo, broke free and latched onto Brooks. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high around 90 and a low around 71

In case you missed it…

MCPS considering part-time in-person or full-time remote classes in fall

Italiano to retire as CEO of Bethesda Chamber at year’s end

July 4 celebrations move online

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Hogan extends order to prohibit cutoffs, late fees for residential utilities

$30M in federal funds will be used for eviction prevention

Sixth man charged in May killing of Glenmont man

Five from Silver Spring were arrested on June 5

Initial jobless claims decrease 28% in Montgomery County

More than 120,000 people have filed since early March

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending