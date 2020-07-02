Ideas offered on hiring, training and paying county police officers
Plus: Gaithersburg's farmers markets return week of July 6; Woman attacked by Takoma Park police K-9 reaches settlement with city
There are new ideas in Montgomery County on how to hire, train and pay police officers.
It comes as the county police union says it’s seeing a surge in officers considering retirement. [Fox 5]
Gaithersburg’s farmers markets return week of July 6
Gaithersburg’s two farmers markets are back in business the week of July 6.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, both markets will operate with reduced hours. [Patch]
Woman attacked by Takoma Park police K-9 reaches settlement with city
More than a year after a woman was mistakenly attacked by a Takoma Park police K-9, she told Fox 5 she’s reached a financial settlement with the city.
The incident occurred in December 2018. Ayanna Brooks and her boyfriend, Joseph Burroughs, were walking their dog, when, according to police reports, the K-9, named Drogo, broke free and latched onto Brooks. [Fox 5]
Today’s weather
Mostly sunny, with a high around 90 and a low around 71
