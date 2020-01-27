Rockville teacher named Educator of the Year
Sean Pang, an English and media arts teacher at Rockville High School, was named a Claes Nobel Educator of the Year in 2019.
The honor, awarded annually by the National Society of High School Scholars, is given to 10 teachers across the United States. It comes with a $1,000 grant, which Pang plans to use for a documentary film that sheds light on financial issues in Montgomery County.[Montgomery Community Media]
New senior center opens in Wheaton
A new senior center opened Friday inside the Wheaton Community Recreation Center.
It’s the seventh senior center in the county. The facility will offer ceramics classes, a nutrition program, pickleball classes, and the senior fit program. [Montgomery County]
Prosecutors oppose arguments in Catherine Hoggle case
Montgomery County prosecutors have opposed arguments by defense lawyers in the Catherine Hoggle case.
Hoggle was arrested in September 2014 after the disappearance of her two young children, who have never been found. Her defense attorneys have argued that the case should be dropped because Hoggle was deemed incompetent to stand trial five years ago.
Under Maryland law, felony charges must be dropped against a defendant who has been determined to be incompetent to stand trial for five years.
Prosecutors argue that the defense team is incorrectly calculating the date when Hoggle was first ruled incompetent.
