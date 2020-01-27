 Rockville teacher named Educator of the Year
  • .2020
  • .Rockville teacher named Educator of the Year

Rockville teacher named Educator of the Year

Plus: Senior center opens in Wheaton, prosecutors oppose defense argument in Catherine Hoggle case

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning-notes

Rockville teacher named Educator of the Year

Sean Pang, an English and media arts teacher at Rockville High School, was named a Claes Nobel Educator of the Year in 2019.

The honor, awarded annually by the National Society of High School Scholars, is given to 10 teachers across the United States. It comes with a $1,000 grant, which Pang plans to use for a documentary film that sheds light on financial issues in Montgomery County.[Montgomery Community Media]

New senior center opens in Wheaton

A new senior center opened Friday inside the Wheaton Community Recreation Center.

It’s the seventh senior center in the county. The facility will offer ceramics classes, a nutrition program, pickleball classes, and the senior fit program. [Montgomery County]

Prosecutors oppose arguments in Catherine Hoggle case

Montgomery County prosecutors have opposed arguments by defense lawyers in the Catherine Hoggle case.

Hoggle was arrested in September 2014 after the disappearance of her two young children, who have never been found. Her defense attorneys have argued that the case should be dropped because Hoggle was deemed incompetent to stand trial five years ago.

Under Maryland law, felony charges must be dropped against a defendant who has been determined to be incompetent to stand trial for five years.

Prosecutors argue that the defense team is incorrectly calculating the date when Hoggle was first ruled incompetent.

Today’s weather

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Charter commission seeks input on council size, structure

Controversy erupts as Gaithersburg gets ready to read together

Carrier charged with stealing mail in Silver Spring

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Week Ahead

Week Ahead: Elrich to announce Vision Zero coordinator

Plus: Council committee to discuss future of closed men’s shelter; Planning Board to discuss JFK High School addition
Three lawmakers

Thirteen state lawmakers from Montgomery seek Democratic convention delegate slots

They are split among five contenders for party’s presidential nod; one is uncommitted
Police Symbol

Updated: One seriously injured in Rockville crash

Driver’s injuries described as ‘life-threatening’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Medical Office Receptionist |

Premise Health

Event and Communications Assistant (Remote) |

The Good Food Institute

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Program Assistant, Program Development and Operations |

The United States Institute of Peace

Reporter, County Government and Politics  |

Bethesda Beat

Volunteers & Mentors |

KID Museum

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested