 ICE releases undocumented immigrant arrested at Montgomery County church
  • .2020
  • .ICE releases undocumented immigrant arrested on church grounds

ICE releases undocumented immigrant arrested on church grounds

Plus: Fundraising campaign underway for mother of toddler who fell from apartment window; Video from Gucci outlet shows thieves crash through window, flee with handbags

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

ICE releases undocumented immigrant arrested on church grounds

An undocumented immigrant who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on the grounds of a Montgomery County church last month was released from custody Thursday.

A federal judge in Maryland issued a ruling on Oct. 2 that prevents Binsar Siahaan, an undocumented Indonesian immigrant who was working at Glenmont United Methodist Church as a caretaker, from being removed from the country until he has a chance to seek religious asylum. [Maryland Matters]

Fundraising campaign underway for mother of toddler who fell from apartment window

When 2-year-old Ezechiel Nguezemi fell to his death from a third-story apartment window in Takoma Park on Oct. 11, it upended his mother’s world.

Now, the Montgomery County Renters Alliance is working to help her financially. [WTOP]

Video from Gucci outlet shows thieves crash through window, flee with handbags

Detectives in Montgomery County released surveillance video of three burglars bust through the front window of a Gucci outlet in Clarksburg and allegedly steal more than $35,000 in merchandise.

At about 3 a.m. Oct. 12, the three used an implement or tool to cut through the glass, then burst inside, the video shows. The three scramble around the store for two minutes and stuff purses into trash bags or bundle them in their arms. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high around 70 and a low around 56

In case you missed it…

As number of COVID-19 cases increases, county holding off on lifting more restrictions

Elrich vetoes bill that provides tax incentive for housing developments on Metro stations

Fast-casual Asian restaurant Chiko to replace Prima in Bethesda Row

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery County reports no new COVID-19 deaths for five days

71 new cases in county reported Monday, after five out of six days with more than 100

Two seriously injured in two-vehicle Kensington crash

One has injuries considered life-threatening, police said
Police-Symbol

UPDATED: Two-car crash kills woman in White Oak area

Driver and passenger in other car were injured, police say

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending