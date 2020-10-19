ICE releases undocumented immigrant arrested on church grounds
An undocumented immigrant who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on the grounds of a Montgomery County church last month was released from custody Thursday.
A federal judge in Maryland issued a ruling on Oct. 2 that prevents Binsar Siahaan, an undocumented Indonesian immigrant who was working at Glenmont United Methodist Church as a caretaker, from being removed from the country until he has a chance to seek religious asylum. [Maryland Matters]
Fundraising campaign underway for mother of toddler who fell from apartment window
When 2-year-old Ezechiel Nguezemi fell to his death from a third-story apartment window in Takoma Park on Oct. 11, it upended his mother’s world.
Now, the Montgomery County Renters Alliance is working to help her financially. [WTOP]
Video from Gucci outlet shows thieves crash through window, flee with handbags
Detectives in Montgomery County released surveillance video of three burglars bust through the front window of a Gucci outlet in Clarksburg and allegedly steal more than $35,000 in merchandise.
At about 3 a.m. Oct. 12, the three used an implement or tool to cut through the glass, then burst inside, the video shows. The three scramble around the store for two minutes and stuff purses into trash bags or bundle them in their arms. [Washington Post]
