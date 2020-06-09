I-270 resurfacing between Rockville and Bethesda will have ‘significant impact on traffic’
Work will happen during overnight hours
The Maryland Department of Transportation said it has started a resurfacing project in the southbound lanes of I-270 between Rockville and Bethesda that will have “a significant impact on traffic through late summer.”
The work began Sunday and will close up to four of the six southbound lanes between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.
Crews will mill, pave and restripe the 4.6-mile stretch of road.
Drivers are told to “expect extra commute time.”
The work is part of the State Highway Administration’s $100 million Innovative Congestion Management project that “breaks 14 bottlenecks and adds 12 new lane miles” and adds “more than 30 ‘intelligent signals’ that work together to deliver dynamic traffic management along the entire I-270 corridor,” the press release said.