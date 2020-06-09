 I-270 resurfacing between Rockville and Bethesda will have ‘significant impact on traffic’
  • .2020
  • .I-270 resurfacing between Rockville and Bethesda will have ‘significant impact on traffic’

I-270 resurfacing between Rockville and Bethesda will have ‘significant impact on traffic’

Work will happen during overnight hours

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:

The Maryland Department of Transportation said it has started a resurfacing project in the southbound lanes of I-270 between Rockville and Bethesda that will have “a significant impact on traffic through late summer.”

The work began Sunday and will close up to four of the six southbound lanes between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

Crews will mill, pave and restripe the 4.6-mile stretch of road.

Drivers are told to “expect extra commute time.”

The work is part of the State Highway Administration’s $100 million Innovative Congestion Management project that “breaks 14 bottlenecks and adds 12 new lane miles” and adds “more than 30 ‘intelligent signals’ that work together to deliver dynamic traffic management along the entire I-270 corridor,” the press release said.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Restaurants say Montgomery reopening helpful, but eager to have more restrictions lifted

First week in phase one allowed outdoor dining, with restrictions

In Rockville, praise, criticism for Montgomery County’s COVID-19 response

Small protest group wants quicker reopening; other small group says policies ‘helping people’

Marriott files layoff plans for up to 345 at North Bethesda, Gaithersburg hotels

Coronavirus pandemic is to blame, according to filed notices

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending